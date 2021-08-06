Cancel
Motorists face big rise in breakdown fees after police and Highways Agency demand share

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists are facing a huge hike in £150 car breakdown fees after police forces and the Highways Agency quietly demanded a share of the money. The Home Office has launched a consultation to increase the current statutory £150 fee for recovering broken down vehicles from roadsides by up to 60 per cent. It would be the first rise in 13 years and comes amid claims that police and highways bosses are using the charge as a revenue raiser like speed cameras.

Priti Patel
Kit Malthouse
