The Suicide Squad, Pig, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend
This weekend the standalone follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad — The Suicide Squad — releases in theaters. If you don’t feel like going on to see it, you’re in luck; the film is also available to stream on HBO Max, along with a ton of our great films on video on demand. We’ve got Michael Sarnoski’s Pig starring Nicolas Cage, the animated musical comedy Vivo starring Lin-Manuel Miranda on Netflix, the Val Kilmer Documentary Val on Amazon Prime Video, along with several other new releases.www.polygon.com
Comments / 1