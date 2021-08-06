Cancel
Cameron Park, TX

Cameron Park Zoo to celebrate groundbreaking of new barn

KCEN
KCEN
 4 days ago

The video above was posted in March 2021.

The Cameron Park Zoo is going to have a groundbreaking ceremony for a new barn next week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., the ceremony will celebrate the construction of Hoofstock Barn, a new barn that will replace the original barn that was built in 1993.

It's part of the zoo's expansion program.

Construction for the barn costs around $765,000. No word on when it will be completed.

The zoo says during construction, its giraffes will mostly be in their barn on weekdays, then on exhibit on the weekends if the weather permits.

