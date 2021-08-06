Albies remains at leadoff against right-hander Fedde

I’m going to start this out with a bit of an apology. When I wrote about the team’s short-term hopes following Ronald Acuña Jr.’s knee injury, I definitely took a bit of a pessimistic tone. Granted, it was a really low point in the season — a season that’s been rife with struggles on the field and plenty of issues off the field as well. It was totally understandable to feel a little down about how things were going and where things were heading with the team’s primary MVP candidate going down in horrible fashion. Between that and the way the team had looked for long stretches of the season and how things were looking elsewhere in the NL East, things were looking really gray and sour at that point!