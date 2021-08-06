Albies remains at leadoff against right-hander Fedde
It’s a new day for the now-over-.500 Braves, and a kinda-new, kinda-not lineup, as well:. This is more or less the same lineup the Braves have deployed throughout August, though it’s technically novel because the last (and only) two times that Joc Pederson hit seventh for the Braves, Kevan Smith was the catcher, and tonight it’ll be Steven Vogt hitting eighth. That said, this is the same defensive arrangement that backed starter Kyle Muller in the 8-1 win over the Brewers last weekend, so here’s to hoping for something similar.www.talkingchop.com
