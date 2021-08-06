IndyCar's New Nashville Circuit Looks Tight, A Little Sketchy

In recent history, new IndyCar races at street circuits have gone one very particular way: An exciting announcement of an ambitious new race, a reveal of a questionable track layout, a first race full of shaky reviews of a poorly-considered track, and a quick end after just a few years of racing. Dating back to 2007, this cycle has consumed once-promising street races in San Jose, Sao Paulo, Baltimore, and Houston, plus one questionable permanent road course in New Orleans. This weekend's brand new race on the streets of Nashville promises to be a more sustainable, lasting event, but the first day of on-track testing has raised some questions about the track design.