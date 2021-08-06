Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:10 PM

By Elliot Teichman
metsmerizedonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, August 6, 2021 • 7:05 P.M. RHP Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86) This has been a rough week for the Mets, and yesterday it got a whole lot worse. The Mets lost to the Marlins, unable to capitalize on situations throughout the game (same as several other games this week) and the Marlins broke through in the 8th, leaving the Mets in the dust. Later in the day the Phillies won and now the Mets have only a half game lead heading into a series in Philadelphia. If there was ever a time for the Mets to bounce back, it’s right now.

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mmo Game Thread#Citizens Bank Park#Sny#Espn#Marlins#Mets Lineup Brandon Nimmo#Era#Fip#Reds#K Andrew Knapp 1 2#K Jean Segura#K Odubel Herrera 1 4#K Rhys Hoskins#K Alec Bohm 0 9#K Michael Conforto#Bb Kevin Pillar#K J D Davis#K James Mccann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Bryce Harper's power and Brock Holt's eephus pitch bring the good times

Welcome to Good Times. Every week, we’ll focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — teams, players, managers, cities, fans or mascots — that highlight the best of the game. Here we go. 1. Bryce Harper. Harper had just two hits over the weekend against the Mets,...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Francisco Álvarez Leaves The Yard Again For Brooklyn

AAA: Syracuse Mets (29-52) 2, Rochester Red Wings (32-46) 1. Travis Blankenhorn – 2B: 2-4, BB. .246/.391/.565. Patrick Mazeika – 1B: 1-5, RBI (26). .286/.364/.459. Mark Payton and Patrick Mazeika each drove in one of Syracuse’s two runs. In total, the Mets got eight hits, and half of them came from either Travis Blankenhorn or Wilfredo Tovar. The Syracuse offense did strand four runners in scoring position, but the two runs that they did drive in were enough for the victory.
MLByourvalley.net

N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Travis Jankowski flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Jean Segura homers to center field. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Brad Miller pops out to second base to Jeff McNeil. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2,...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker’s Outing Spoiled by Mets’ Non-Existent Offense

Taijuan Walker threw six innings on Sunday, and despite giving up three home runs, he pitched well against the Phillies. Unfortunately, he didn’t get any help from the Mets’ offense, as they recorded just two hits and struck out 11 times en route to getting shut out by old friend, Zack Wheeler.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Phillies - 7/30/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Phillies SB Nation Site: The Good Phight. Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-5, 5.54 ERA) Pirates: Wil Crowe (2-5, 5.89 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) The Buccos take up a weekend series with their cross-state rivals, as former Pirate Andrew McCutchen comes to town. He’s hit 20 homers and 58 RBIs on the year (.238 average), so it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue his power resurgence at PNC Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview (7/31/21) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-49)

After a disappointing Friday night loss, the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds rematch for a Saturday night matinee from Citi Field. The Mets also have a new member as Javier Baez will be in the lineup and play shortstop for his new team. If the Mets Hall of Fame ceremony does not push the game back, the first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 p.m. ET.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats to open 2022 at Mets, home opener vs. Phillies

The Nationals will open the 2022 season at Citi Field, facing the Mets, before returning to D.C. to host the Phillies in their home opener four days later. Major League Baseball is nothing if not predictable when it comes to scheduling. The league unveiled its 2022 schedule today, and it...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Zack Wheeler pitches CG shutout as Phillies sweep Mets

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets will meet with the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action in Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 4:15 PM (EDT). The Mets dropped seven of their last 10 matches and are now just three games above .500 in the National League East. New York’s troubles in the last two weeks, and throughout the year, are attributed to their offense, which is batting just .236 as a club, ranking 20th, and averaging 3.81 runs per game, ranking 28th.
MLBThe Good Phight

Here we are now, entertain us: Phillies vs. Mets series preview

In most of Major League Baseball’s six divisions, hovering around the .500 mark would not make you a contender for the division title. But the Phillies are blessed to play in the National League East, where even the best teams struggle to win many more games than they lose. Speaking...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Noah Syndergaard Throws Off Mound Again & Other Injury Updates

There are always injury updates in Mets land, and Sunday brought a couple bits about some much-needed reinforcements. Per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, Noah Syndergaard threw off a mound in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Along with throwing off a mound, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com said that Synergaard was also tossing around a medicine ball from the slope of the mound.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Baez, Lindor, Conforto with a lot to lose if Mets season tanks

I am not a big fan of predictions because even when right, they are often wrong. After all, if you viewed the New York teams as playoff contenders in spring the optimism was, yes, built around dynamic aces in Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole, but also that the Mets and Yankees were going to score. A lot. These were going to be deep, powerful lineups.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Sign Zack Godley to Minor League Contract

Per Michael Mayer of Metsmerized, the New York Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Godley to a minor league contract. Godley has allowed 32 earned runs in 32 innings since the beginning of 2020. He most recently was in the Cleveland organization but opted out of his contract. He also pitched 3.1 with Milwaukee this season.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Javier Báez Exits Game With Apparent Injury

New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez exited Sunday’s game against the Phillies with an apparent injury. Baez grounded out to second but did not make an effort to run down to first base, grimacing after his swing, and then taking a minute to exit the batter’s box and then walking into the dugout with Luis Rojas.
MLBReporter

Phillies Wheeler stirs memories of Doc in completing sweep of Mets

PHILADELPHIA — Not that Zack Wheeler needed a reminder about the importance of this game against his former team, or how significant this moment in time was for him. If he didn't fully realize it, however, he'd have Roy Halladay there to offer a stark reminder. "It's my former team,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy