MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:10 PM

Friday, August 6, 2021 • 7:05 P.M. RHP Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86) This has been a rough week for the Mets, and yesterday it got a whole lot worse. The Mets lost to the Marlins, unable to capitalize on situations throughout the game (same as several other games this week) and the Marlins broke through in the 8th, leaving the Mets in the dust. Later in the day the Phillies won and now the Mets have only a half game lead heading into a series in Philadelphia. If there was ever a time for the Mets to bounce back, it’s right now.