For those who have met Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins in person, they know his personality is nearly as big as some of the plays he makes on the field. Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Jenkins finds himself the unofficial leader of the Tennessee Titans’ cornerback group. Second-year corner Kristian Fulton, and rookies Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden are all 22 and looking to find their footing as NFL CBs, and they could stand to learn a few things from the swagger Jenkins brings to practice and the way he carries himself on and off the field.