Buehler (11-1) tossed seven scoreless innings in a win over the Giants on Wednesday. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. Buehler was masterful Wednesday evening, throwing 70 of 98 pitches for strikes and allowing just one baserunner to reach scoring position. The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the best starters in baseball this year, registering a quality outing in 18 of his 21 starts. He's gone at least seven while striking out eight or more batters over his last three appearances and has not allowed a home run since June 24. Buehler owns a 2.19 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 139:31 K:BB over 135.2 innings. He's in line for a challenging matchup against the Astros next week.