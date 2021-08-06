Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Schedule

diynetwork.com
 4 days ago

Tom and Kevin use western red cedar to create a planter box in Build It. Then, home technology expert Ross Trethewey features a tablet attachment that makes 3D scans of home interiors, and Scott explains the need for surge protection. 7:30. AM. Episode 1519. Richard revisits a homeowner to repair...

www.diynetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Asbestos#Water Heater#Propane#Chevy#The River House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
Connecticut StateComplex

Teen Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead in Connecticut

A 17-year-old rapper named YNT Juan was shot dead in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday while he was sitting in his parked car. The young rapper, real name Juan Bautista Garcia, had over 25,000 Instagram followers and nearly 4,000 YouTube views. His most recent video, titled “Power Remix” was released just last week. “He was only 17 years old,” a childhood friend of the MC told HipHopDX. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.” The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions.
Petstalesbuzz.com

Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist

Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky. Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Kansas StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Kansas

The state of Kansas is generally peaceful and secure. The combination of unsurpassed beauty and unsurpassed status makes the city essentially perfect! The situation is probably close to ideal. These dangerous animals can kill you on rare occasions in this state, which unfortunately has undesirable aspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy