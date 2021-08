RECEPTIONIST Established law firm has an opening for a receptionist that will also provide additional legal support to the office. We are seeking a highly motivated individual who is dependable, organized and detail-oriented. Candidate should possess excellent written and communication skills, ability to multi-task, and have strong computer and telephone skills. The ideal candidate should have some experience as an assistant/receptionist. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Greeting clients and visitors in a polite, positive manner; Answering phones/taking messages; Going to the post office and bank daily; Filing Hours are 9-5, Monday-Friday. Compensation is based on relevant work experience. Please send resume with short cover letter to: info@tershellaw.com.