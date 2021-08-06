Cancel
WhatsApp says Apple’s Child Safety tools are a dangerous ‘surveillance system’

By Chris Smith
Facebook is continuing its war of words with Apple, with the head of the company’s WhatsApp chat app taking aim at Apple’s newly-announced Child Safety features. In a lengthy thread on Twitter, WhatsApp’s Will Cathcart said he was “concerned” about the approach, which will include scanning iPhone users’ photos to check for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) before they are uploaded to iCloud.

