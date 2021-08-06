Texas Republicans ready to tackle hot-button issues

As COVID cases again increase in Minnesota, a group of House Republicans say they’re ready to resume legal action if Governor Tim Walz reinstates his emergency powers. The Minnesota Supreme Court late last month refused to hear a case brought by a group of small business owners, but Republican Representative Jeremy Munson from Lake Crystal says: “If there is another emergency declaration issued and the governor starts writing law unilaterally again, we are prepared to file another lawsuit against the governor, but instead of it taking 16 or 18 months to reach the (Minnesota) Supreme Court, we will again ask the Supreme Court to immediately intervene.” Munson has proposed legislation that he says would prevent the governor from exercising unchecked emergency powers, but still allow the administration to quickly respond to health and other emergencies.
