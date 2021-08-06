Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Staying with Heat

Yurtseven and the Heat agreed Friday to a two-year, $3.5 million contract, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports. Yurtseven has been dominating Summer League, with the center averaging 26.0 points and 13.5 rebounds through two games. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game, but he looks officially poised to make his debut this upcoming season. He appeared in 14 games for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue last season, where he averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. He can stretch the floor, as he went 8-for-21 from distance and went 26-for-61 on threes in college at Georgetown. Yurtseven will be fighting for backup center minutes with Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker.