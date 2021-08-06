Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Staying with Heat

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Yurtseven and the Heat agreed Friday to a two-year, $3.5 million contract, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports. Yurtseven has been dominating Summer League, with the center averaging 26.0 points and 13.5 rebounds through two games. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game, but he looks officially poised to make his debut this upcoming season. He appeared in 14 games for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue last season, where he averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. He can stretch the floor, as he went 8-for-21 from distance and went 26-for-61 on threes in college at Georgetown. Yurtseven will be fighting for backup center minutes with Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Markieff Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma City Blue#Heat#Espn Com#Summer League#The G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAFanSided

Miami Heat: With Yurtseven signed, It’s Marcus Garrett And Whom Else?

The Miami Heat have a great problem on their hands. They have a ton of talent to choose from on their NBA Summer League Roster, but they only have a few slots to offer. Maintaining the same roster as the one that they took to the California Classic in early August, the Miami Heat are gettin set to kick of their Las Vegas Summer League itinerary, starting Sunday evening. Based on their showing in that small sample of games though, they should be a team to watch in Sin City.
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Roster, Buddy Hield Trade Rumors, More

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have one of the most different-looking NBA rosters among contenders this coming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new players now make up the supporting cast. L.A.'s overhaul began with the draft-day agreement with the Washington Wizards...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAFanSided

Miami Heat: 3 Times They Should Have Been Fined For Tampering But Weren’t

The Miami Heat had a massive offseason grab. Bringing in Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, and Markieff Morris, and all while bringing back Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, and Dewayne Dedmon… while also keeping Tyler Herro to boot… they won!. That’s pretty much all that needs to be said there. On the...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Staying with Heat

Vincent agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Heat on Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Vincent saw an increased role as a sophomore last season. In 13.1 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds. Apparently, this was enough for the Heat to retain him and he will play a role off the bench in the upcoming campaign. He should serve as depth for the two backcourt spots.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Pacers trade is focused on CJ McCollum to Indiana

The Portland Trail Blazers remain as one of the most entertaining teams this NBA offseason. This is because of the saga surrounding Damian Lillard. Nothing has happened just yet, as Lillard has been in Tokyo helping the USA win a gold medal, but it could heat up now that the Olympic Games are coming to an end. Lillard could attempt to force his way out by asking for a trade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy