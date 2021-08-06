American Gable Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

MINNEAPOLIS - If there was any uncertainty about Gable Steveson's ability on a worldwide stage before these Olympic Games, those doubts have been all but eliminated after Steveson passed his first Olympic test with flying colors, going 3-0 on the day and outscoring his opponents 23-0. Starting in the Round of 16, Steveson squared off against Aiaal Lazerev of Kyrgyzstan for Olympic debut match, dominating from start to finish by scoring five quick takedowns to secure a 10-0 victory via technical superiority in just under two minutes.