American Gable Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 on Friday night.

Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
SportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Team USA Finishes First In All Olympic Medal Counts

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which were actually held in 2021 because the world is still a weird place these days, have drawn to a close from Tokyo, Japan after 16 days of highly competitive events, zero crowds, cardboard beds, and apparently no alcohol or high fives. The U.S. Shooting...
Minnesota Statevoiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota Wrestler Gable Steveson Enters Gold Medal Round Of Olympics

(Tokyo, JP) -- Minnesota Gopher wrestling star Gable Steveson is headed into the gold medal round at the Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old from Apple Valley won three one-sided matches Wednesday, including a 5-0 victory in the semifinals of the freestyle heavyweight class. Steveson faces three-time champion Geno Petriashvili for the gold on Friday.
Combat Sportsgophersports.com

Gable Steveson Rolls to Gold Medal Match in Tokyo

MINNEAPOLIS - If there was any uncertainty about Gable Steveson's ability on a worldwide stage before these Olympic Games, those doubts have been all but eliminated after Steveson passed his first Olympic test with flying colors, going 3-0 on the day and outscoring his opponents 23-0. Starting in the Round of 16, Steveson squared off against Aiaal Lazerev of Kyrgyzstan for Olympic debut match, dominating from start to finish by scoring five quick takedowns to secure a 10-0 victory via technical superiority in just under two minutes.
Combat SportsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Wrestler Gable Steveson An Olympic Gold Medalist After ‘Thrilling Win’ In Tokyo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist after a stunning comeback finish Friday morning. Steveson, 21, performed two takedowns in 20 seconds to win the gold in the final seconds in Tokyo. WHAT JUST HAPPENED! 🥇@GableSteveson grabs the GOLD as time expires. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/yqMc3wbXsu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021 Steveson faced Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling. After earning the gold, Steveson did a backflip to celebrate. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) “Congrats to the Olympic gold medalist on a thrilling win and an unbelievable ride this year,” the university said in a tweet. USA’s...
SportsObserver-Reporter

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, August 8

TOKYO (AP) – A roundup of some of the gold medals from Sunday at the Tokyo Games:. Brittney Griner scored 30 points, and the United States won its seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball, beating Japan 90-75. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those...
SportsWrcbtv.com

Track and field in review: Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
Combat SportsABC 4

US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip

(NEXSTAR) – Gable Steveson’s goal was to make a name for himself at the Olympics. With his gold-medal performance on Friday, the U.S. athlete may have done just that. With only 10 seconds remaining in his match against three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia, Steveson came back from an 8-5 deficit to score two more takedowns, including one in the final second, to tip the score 9-8 in his favor.

