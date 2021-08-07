Cancel
Politics

DeSantis Hits Back at Biden for Acting Like He Didn’t Know His Name: ‘What Else Has He Forgotten?’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a jab at President Joe Biden on Friday for suggesting on Thursday he had forgotten DeSantis’ name. “I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis said in response to a reporter’s question about it during a press conference in Panama City. “I guess the question is, what else has he forgotten?”

