City Of Miami Firefighter Enrique Arango, Who Lost Daughter In Surfside Condo Collapse, Files Lawsuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami firefighter whose daughter died in the Surfside condo sollapse has filed a lawsuit.

Enrique Arango is suing the Champlain Towers South condominium association along with a slew of defendants for the wrongful death of his 7-year-old daughter.

In the court filing, Arango’s representatives claim the conduct of these defendants was so reckless or wanting in care that it constituted a conscious disregard or indifference to the life, safety, and rights of persons.