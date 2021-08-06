Must-see Olympics: Men's soccer, marathon, women's volleyball

Here are three things to watch Saturday at the Olympics (all times Pacific). 1. Men’s soccer (4:30 a.m., NBCSN): Brazil and Spain play for the gold, with the Brazilians hoping to join an exclusive club. Soccer has been in every Olympics — save 1932 — since 1900, and Brazil is attempting to become only the fifth country to win back-to-back titles (the last: Argentina, 2004, ’08). Brazil’s gold in Rio was its first, but the Brazilians are guaranteed to add to their all-time best six-medal count; they’ve also win three silvers and two bronzes, all since 1976. Spain also won gold on home turf (1992), but has only two other medals (silver in 1920 and 2000).