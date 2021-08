AC Milan have been busy in the summer transfer market but with just over three weeks until the window ends, there are still areas that need addressing. Milan have already completed the signings of Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz and Olivier Giroud, but as MilanNews writes there is still a lot to do. The Rossoneri management are working to give Stefano Pioli a better and more complete squad.