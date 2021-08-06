Cancel
Public Health

Geisinger reinstates visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 spread

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Geisinger announced beginning Monday, August 9 that it will reinstate visitation restrictions and will continue to enforce mask requirements per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines. These changes are part of Geisinger’s commitment to protect the safety of our patients, visitors and employees since COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, over the past few weeks, the Commonwealth is seeing new COVID-19 cases double about every 10 days.

Pharmaceuticalshometownnewstc.com

CDC offers recommendations for vaccinated people

STATEWIDE ― The spike in COVID-19 cases has focused a lot of attention on those who have not been vaccinated. Ample supplies of vaccine are available at Florida Department of Health-Brevard (DOH-Brevard), area pharmacies, urgent cares centers and from your private physician. Residents who are ages 12 and older are recommended to get vaccinated.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: County records four fatalities in a week; DHHS abandons its map for that of CDC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four deaths linked to coronvirus were reported in Bladen County in the first week of August. Friday’s daily update from its Health Department said nine people were hospitalized out of 251 cases considered active. That evening, an automated phone call advised residents Emergency Medical Services may not transport patients to the hospital of their choice, due to capacities being reached.
Public HealthPosted by
Tribune-Review

UPMC expanding covid antibody treatment

UPMC will expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment across all its facilities, including urgent care centers, leaders announced Tuesday as they continue to implore the public to get vaccinated, wear masks and stay distanced. The expansion means the monoclonal antibodies will be used as a preventive measure: they will be...
Roanoke, VAWSET

Carilion Clinic hospitals enact visitation restrictions amid rise in COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — With the level of spread of COVID-19 in region, the Carilion Clinic hospital system is raising restrictions on visitors at hospitals. Starting Friday, August 6, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital will move to yellow level visitation status. Beginning Tuesday, August 10, all Carilion hospitals will move to yellow level visitation status.
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Individuals should wear masks indoors due to spread of COVID-19

Due to the substantial transmission of COVID-19 locally, Forsyth County Department of Public Health advises everyone to wear masks when in indoor public settings. The latest guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Most of the state of North Carolina and the majority of the United States has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
Florida StateNewsbug.info

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rises again in Florida, HHS reports

MIAMI — Florida's hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue an unabated rise, according to numbers released Sunday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The 13,793 novel coronavirus patients in 251 hospitals in Sunday’s HHS update represented a relatively small spike from the 13,747 reported Saturday. Similarly small was the increase in intensive care unit beds used for COVID-19 patients, 2,767 from 2,750.
Muskingum County, OHycitynews.com

Health Department: mask are recommended

Following an uptick in cases of COVID-19, county health officials are recommending masks be worn in all indoor settings. The ‘Mask Advisory,’ which was issued Monday morning, is designed to reduce the spread of the virus locally, and protect the hospital from becoming overwhelmed with patients. During a special press...
Florida Statewflx.com

CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported Florida had 15,322 additional daily coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths in revised data one day after the state's Department of Health disputed its information. Also Tuesday, the state broke the record again for hospitalizations at 15,169 though the vaccination...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Prisma Health limits visitation due to surge in COVID-19 infections

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Prisma Health announced it will limit visitation at all hospital and clinical facilities starting Monday, blaming the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections. Adult inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory pediatric patients will be limited to one visitor. These restrictions also will continue:. Visitors must wear a mask covering their...
Boone County, INclintoncountydailynews.com

BCSO Reinstates Policies Due to COVID-19 Cases in the Facility

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office created many COVID-19 policies to keep staff, inmates, and citizens safe. We were able to keep positive cases with our staff at a minimum and had zero cases with inmates. This was not the norm throughout Indiana and the country. It was a group effort with many agencies in Boone County, including the Health Department, courts, Prosecutor’s Office, our medical provider, and law enforcement agencies.

