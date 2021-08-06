Geisinger reinstates visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 spread

Due to the substantial transmission of COVID-19 locally, Forsyth County Department of Public Health advises everyone to wear masks when in indoor public settings. The latest guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Most of the state of North Carolina and the majority of the United States has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.