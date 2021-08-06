Geisinger reinstates visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 spread
Geisinger announced beginning Monday, August 9 that it will reinstate visitation restrictions and will continue to enforce mask requirements per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines. These changes are part of Geisinger’s commitment to protect the safety of our patients, visitors and employees since COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, over the past few weeks, the Commonwealth is seeing new COVID-19 cases double about every 10 days.local21news.com
