Conshohocken, PA

Quaker Houghton Sets Sights on Global Sustainability, Announces 2030 Goals

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, this week announced goals for its global sustainability program. The announcement builds on the Company’s earlier commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. The full list of 2030 goals announced this week reach beyond the critical issue of climate change to complete Quaker Houghton’s comprehensive sustainability strategy.

