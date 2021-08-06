Quaker Houghton Sets Sights on Global Sustainability, Announces 2030 Goals

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recently reported second quarter 2021 financial results along with a general business update. “The second quarter has proven how dynamic the life sciences sector is during this time of global crisis, and we are undeterred in our efforts to contribute to the public health agenda. Our regulatory submission to Health Canada and our ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to provide us direction in potentially obtaining regulatory approvals for COVAXIN™ in North America. We are also continuing our forward momentum to take on blindness diseases and are on track to initiate our first gene therapy clinical trial for OCU400 in the latter part of 2021. Overall, I’m very pleased with our growth and efforts to date,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.