Wallingford, CT

Clinton 8th-Grade Boys’ Hoops Wins Wallingford Summer League

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton 8th-grade travel boys’ hoops squad claimed a 43-41 victory over Haddam-Killingworth to win the Wallingford Summer League title. Pictured are (back) Coach Tom McComiskey, Cole Donnelly, Luke McComiskey, Griffen Renaudo, Hunter Mancini, and Coach Rob Baptista with (front) Nate Kinser and Logan Ryan. Missing from the photo are Gavin Baptista, Michael Delorenzo, Wyatt Luke, and Brian Pluck. (Photo courtesy of Rob Baptista)

