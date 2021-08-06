Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Burger King Prompts Investigation With Anti-Vax Message on Sign

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Burger King in Michigan used the restaurant’s outdoor sign to promote an anti-vax message this week, sparking a corporate investigation. The Jackson, Michigan, franchise’s outdoor sign on Thursday read, “Honk if you are against forced mask & forced jab,” prompting some drivers to honk while driving past the sign, MLive reports. The manager of the franchise didn’t comment on the incident, and only half of the employees inside the location wore masks. “We’ve been in communication with the franchisee who is further investigating this incident,” a Burger King spokesperson said, noting employees are required to wear masks in areas with high COVID-19 transmission, such as Jackson. “Protecting the health and safety of team members and guests has been our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic.” The sign was changed on Friday to read, “Open interviews Monday 3 PM.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Anti#Food Drink#Honk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Accounts Swarm Street-Racing Killer Cameron Herrin, Urging Release of ‘Too Cute’ for Prison Driver

Back in April in Tampa Bay, Florida, Cameron Herrin was sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting and killing Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her infant daughter, Lillia, in 2018 with his car while taking part in a street race. The 21-year-old, who was reportedly at one point driving at 100mph, pleaded guilty to those crimes. Now, Insider reports, Herrin has mysteriously developed a cult following on TikTok, where videos of his sentencing are circulating and drawing millions of followers who are collectively deeming him “too cute” for such a long prison term, including with clips showing him crying and putting his mask down in court for a sip of water. Users have taken the videos and edited them with music, posting them with the hashtag #justiceforcameron and racking up more than 26 millions views. Insider reports Herrin content has pulled in more than 2.2 billion views, and the comments on the videos range from complimenting Herrin’s looks to stating that he’s “not a killer” and should be forgiven. A Change.org petition has also been going around with nearly 30,000 signatures, asking for Herrin’s sentence to be reduced.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Baltimore Urges Younger Residents to Get Vaxxed With Funny Memes

Baltimore has found an entertaining way to communicate to its millennial and Gen Z residents the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine: Memes advertising what cannot and will not cure the virus. The city’s latest vaccine campaign debunks a series of myths and cultural influences surrounding the virus, while advising what people should not do during the pandemic if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Families Reunite at Midnight as Canada Reopens U.S. Border

Families separated by the U.S.-Canada border that slammed shut in the early days of the pandemic were finally able to reunite at midnight. According to the Detroit Free Press, several families gathered at a duty-free store near the Ambassador Bridge for long-anticipated reunions. “We were all so eagerly waiting for that day,” said Asawari Kaur of Indiana, whose brother had been separated from the rest of the family for over a year. “As soon as it hits midnight, we’re gonna enter the border.” Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents are now allowed to cross the border for non-essential trips, as long as they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Carolyn Ferroni and David Bruns of Ohio crossed the border at the stroke of midnight to visit their lake house. “It’s just part of a family culture and tradition—we go there every year,” Ferroni told the Free Press. The border closed to all but essential traffic on March 21, 2020, in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Asks for Hundreds More Ventilators as COVID-19 Cases Spiral, Says Report

While Gov. Ron DeSantis carries on with his tough-guy act of telling President Joe Biden to keep out of Florida’s worsening coronavirus crisis, the state has reportedly asked the federal government for urgent help. According to Local10, Florida’s Department of Health and Human Services asked the federal government for 300 ventilators on Friday as it dealt with a record-breaking surge of new coronavirus cases. A document seen by the network said more machines—which are expected to be delivered this week—were needed “to replace expended state stores.” Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 56,633 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the past two days, but Florida’s health department disputed those figures and gave its own, much-lower total.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cruise Line Allowed to Require Proof of Vaccination at Florida Ports

Norwegian Cruise Lines will be able to set sail with a 100 percent vaccination rate of all passengers and crew from Florida ports thanks to a preliminary injunction by a federal judge Sunday night. In a statement, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd President and CEO Frank Del Rio called Miami the cruise capital of the world, adding that the ruling made it possible for the company to sail safely during the pandemic. Florida’s “vaccine passport” ban originally disallowed cruise lines from requiring proof of COVID vaccines before boarding, but as the state experiences a surge in cases, Norwegian asked U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Williams to block the law. “It’s scary what is happening in Florida. Florida is a hotspot,” said Norwegian attorney Derek Shaffer. State attorney Pete Patterson said the point of the law was to prevent passengers from being discriminated against if they weren’t vaccinated. “You can’t discriminate against customers on the basis of their refusal to give you information,” he told NBC Miami. Norwegian has previously threatened to leave Florida completely. “Simply stated, [Norwegian] cannot sail as planned unless and until Florida’s ban gives way,” said the company in court documents.
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Newborn Baby Found Tucked in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley

A newborn baby was found tucked in a dresser drawer in a Chicago alley Tuesday morning, WLS-TV reports. A woman stumbled upon the baby while poking around the dresser, hoping to recycle its pulls. She then found the child wrapped in a rosary, its mouth full of vomit. She said she pressed her finger on his leg, after which he started to move. The child was later taken to a children’s hospital, where he remained in good condition. “I found him, that is [the] greatest thing,” the woman, who did not want her name published, told WMAQ. “Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad. So I'm just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there, and that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking. I was shaking so bad.”
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Church Holds Vaxx Clinic After Six Members Die of COVID in Just Two Weeks

After six members of his congregation died of the coronavirus, and over a dozen others were landed in hospital, the pastor of one Florida church decided to do something about it. “Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren’t just going to be praying,” said Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville during Sunday’s service. “We are going pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event.” The church held its vaccine clinic after an emotional service in which Davis told people that all six people who had died hadn’t had their shots. “We’ve had now six members of our church over the course of a couple weeks now that have passed away from COVID,” said the pastor. “It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart... I’m not asking you to be vaccinated because I don’t want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it.” According to CNN, the church held a previous vaccine event in which 800 people took shots.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sturgis Rally Director Says 2021 Is Likely Biggest Crowd Ever

COVID-19 might be surging across the U.S., but at the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the crowds are thicker than ever. In fact, Jerry Cole, director of the rally, told the Rapid City Journal on Sunday that this year’s event is shaping up to have the biggest crowd ever. “Saturday’s noon picture with the photographer, who has been doing this for a long time, said it was the biggest crowd for a picture that he’s ever done,” Cole told the paper. “The interstate travels, the Highway 16 travels, the Hill City and Custer areas yesterday were as full as the 75th (rally).” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the paper a day before that this year’s is the busiest rally in his career. “There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” he said. Officers have issued over 520 open container violations. The city says beer and wine are OK, in souvenir cups, but liquor is forbidden in specific downtown areas. Nearly 50 people have been arrested so far for driving under the influence.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

New Orleans Jazz Fest Canceled Amid Louisiana COVID Crisis

The Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans will not take place in 2021 because of the new surge in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. The festival was scheduled to take place between October 8 and 17. In a statement posted via the festival’s Twitter account, organizers said Jazz Fest would return in spring 2022, from April 29 to May 8. They urged people to follow public health guidelines, “so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.” Louisiana is currently battling its worst outbreak yet, shattering hospitalization records as the contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Fewer than 40 percent of Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy