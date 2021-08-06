Michigan Burger King Prompts Investigation With Anti-Vax Message on Sign

After six members of his congregation died of the coronavirus, and over a dozen others were landed in hospital, the pastor of one Florida church decided to do something about it. “Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren’t just going to be praying,” said Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville during Sunday’s service. “We are going pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event.” The church held its vaccine clinic after an emotional service in which Davis told people that all six people who had died hadn’t had their shots. “We’ve had now six members of our church over the course of a couple weeks now that have passed away from COVID,” said the pastor. “It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart... I’m not asking you to be vaccinated because I don’t want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it.” According to CNN, the church held a previous vaccine event in which 800 people took shots.