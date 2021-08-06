Michigan Burger King Prompts Investigation With Anti-Vax Message on Sign
A Burger King in Michigan used the restaurant’s outdoor sign to promote an anti-vax message this week, sparking a corporate investigation. The Jackson, Michigan, franchise’s outdoor sign on Thursday read, “Honk if you are against forced mask & forced jab,” prompting some drivers to honk while driving past the sign, MLive reports. The manager of the franchise didn’t comment on the incident, and only half of the employees inside the location wore masks. “We’ve been in communication with the franchisee who is further investigating this incident,” a Burger King spokesperson said, noting employees are required to wear masks in areas with high COVID-19 transmission, such as Jackson. “Protecting the health and safety of team members and guests has been our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic.” The sign was changed on Friday to read, “Open interviews Monday 3 PM.”www.thedailybeast.com
