Watch: Rob Gronkowski Surprises Alabama Football Star With High School Sports Award

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Gronkowski just surprised one of the top high school players in the country in 2020. Kool-Aid McKinstry, an incoming freshman at Alabama, was surprised by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end on CBS This Morning. Gronkowski told McKinstry he won the USA Today High School Sports Award for Male Athlete of the Year.

Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry wins USA Today’s High School Award for Male Athlete of the Year

He is one true freshman that Alabama fans cannot wait to see on the field. Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry was a dynamic athlete at Pinson (Ala.) Valley High School. He played at wide receiver and defensive back, helping his team win three Class 6A state championships in four years. As a five-star recruit, he chose the University of Alabama as his college over Auburn and LSU. McKinstry created a lot of buzz in the spring and could become a starting cornerback in the fall. Before he begins preseason camp, there is one final high school honor in store for him.
Rob Gronkowski, Bucs leaving last year's Super Bowl in the past

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are defending Super Bowl champions, but that fact won’t do anything to help them win another one this season. Bucs players are well aware of this as they go through training camp in preparation for the 2021 season, a common theme players are coaches have made clear throughout their media appearances since arriving back from the offseason.
Mojo Rawley Says WWE Planned PPV Matches For Him And Rob Gronkowski

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mojo Rawley spoke about plans for Rob Gronkowski in WWE before he returned to football, which included a match at Summerslam. Here are highlights:. On what he thinks of Gronkowski: “Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s something I really admire about the guy....
