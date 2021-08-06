Cancel
Springfield, MA

Grammy winner Charles Neville to be celebrated with return of Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

By Elizabeth Román
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — In just one week, downtown will be filled with the sounds of jazz, gospel, salsa, samba and soul as the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival returns after a year away due to the pandemic. The festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 14, 1 to 10 p.m., has been moved...

