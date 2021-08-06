Autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner show no foul play involved, authorities say
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday. According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, there are no signs of fouls play or trauma to the body, or any traumatic injuries. Sheriff's Office is awaiting toxicology results but says there is a good chance the cause of death will be undetermined due to decomposition.abc7news.com
