Pleasanton, CA

Autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner show no foul play involved, authorities say

By Amy Hollyfield, Leslie Brinkley
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday. According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, there are no signs of fouls play or trauma to the body, or any traumatic injuries. Sheriff's Office is awaiting toxicology results but says there is a good chance the cause of death will be undetermined due to decomposition.

