Brendan Rodgers expects Patson Daka to help Leicester rediscover best form

In a week dominated by talk of forwards moving for £100m Leicester City hope to show in the Community Shield that they have landed themselves another bargain.

The club who have been the Premier League’s savviest recruiters in recent seasons pounced at the end of the last campaign to prise Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg for £23m , a deal that will come to be regarded as a steal if the striker fulfils his lavish potential. He is likely to get a chance to introduce himself to English football at Wembley on Saturday.

At 22 Daka should have his best years in front of him but already has encouraging pedigree. He made his debut for Zambia at 16 and arrives at Leicester after helping Salzburg to win the Austrian title four years in a row. That title-winning knowhow can only enrich a Leicester side aiming to reverse the trend of the past two seasons by finishing their next Premier League campaign on a high. But Daka’s playing attributes are the most exciting thing about him, raising hopes that he and the club are set for a beautiful future together. The player whose goals helped Salzburg thrive after selling Erling Haaland to Dortmund in 2019 may ultimately allow Leicester to envisage success without Jamie Vardy.

But the plan for this season is even better: success with Vardy and Daka, as well as Kelechi Iheanacho, whose performances in the second half of last season make it reasonable to say that the FA Cup holders go into this campaign with three high-class strikers, giving Rodgers more firepower than at any time since he joined Leicester two and a half years ago.

Daka’s arrival gives the manager greater freedom to choose when to deploy Vardy, who turns 35 in January. “That was the whole reason for bringing Patson in,” says Rodgers. “He is very similar to Jamie in his traits. He wants to run off the backline, he’s a great finisher and all of those players – Patson, Jamie and Kels – we’re going to need all of them. It’s a long season, hopefully lots of games, and there’s not one of them who’s going to play in every single game. You want to be able to maximise their talents, bring them on in games, start them in games. Bringing Patson in gives us that extra flexibility to do that.”

Daka has demonstrated his speed and skills at Leicester in pre-season and scored his first goal for the club in last month’s friendly at Queens Park Rangers. “As a player he’s everything we thought,” says Rodgers. “He wants to run in behind and he works his socks off, which is important in a team like ourselves. He presses, he runs and, as seen with his goal at QPR, as soon as the ball is in front of him he just becomes totally natural. There’s no hesitation, he just finishes.

“He’s fast but speed is also in the brain – that’s where you need it – and thankfully he is a thinker as well. Along with the other new signings [the midfielder Boubakary Soumaré from Lille and defender Ryan Bertrand from Southampton], he is really going to help the team.”

Of course, the sight of a potential heir does not mean Vardy is ready to surrender his throne. Rodgers says that Leicester’s most prolific scorer of the Premier League era has looked as sharp as ever in pre-season. “There’s individual programmes for every player and Jamie’s, of course, will be different from someone who is 17 or 18 but in pre-season he’s been first-class,” says Rodgers. “He’s been at the front in some of the running we’ve done in pre-season and when you see his body you can see he’s in great condition.”

Leicester’s hope is that the veteran and the young gun will feed off each other. “Sometimes competition is the best coach,” says Rodgers. “You can coach players to do certain things but sometimes the best coaches are the players themselves. Jamie’s a very unselfish player so he will look on [Daka] as someone to come in and support if the squad and team are to achieve what we want to achieve this season. Bringing in someone of that quality will certainly help Jamie but ultimately it will help the squad.”