The fish with teeth and other 'human' features!

An unusual fish with teeth resembling those of a human was caught at Jennette’s Pier on Nags Head on Monday. The fish is a sheepshead fish. It’s a gray and white striped fish that at first glance looks fairly normal. But look again. Sheepshead fish have rows of molars in their mouths, which they use for crushing oysters and other prey. Yes, it’s literally a fish with human teeth. As you can see in the photo below the teeth resemble the wool of a sheep, hence the name. The fish are difficult to taste, but the NC Aquarium told WRAL they “taste great”. Sheephead fish feed on barnacles and are found near piers and bridges in the summer months. The fish was caught by Nathan Martin, from South Mills. Mills caught the fish by using a hand-tied rig and sand fleas for bait.