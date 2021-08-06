Cancel
Wildlife

The fish with teeth and other 'human' features!

BBC
 5 days ago

A rare fish caught in the US has caught the attention of lots of people for a very strange reason - it has human-like teeth!. A photo of the odd-looking fish was shared on social media by Jennette's Pier, a fishing destination in North Carolina. However, the fish's giant gnashers...

www.bbc.co.uk

Nags Head, NC

Fish With Human-Like Teeth Is Dropping Jaws On Social Media

A fish with human-like teeth is dropping jaws on social media after it was caught in Nags Head, North Carolina. An underwater orthodontist could make a killing on this guy:. The sheepshead fish, which is actually pretty common, was brought in by Nathan Martin and posted to the Facebook page of Jennette's Pier.
