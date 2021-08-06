Dell back-to-school sale 2021: Laptops, monitors, and more
If you’re heading back to school, whether high school, college, or graduate school, it may or may not be time to start thinking about upgrading your gear. You’ll want to have a bead on the latest laptop deals, and especially Dell XPS deals if you want something more powerful. You might also consider some Chromebook deals if you prefer portability, or hone right in on student laptop deals if you want the ideal system(s).www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0