Dell back-to-school sale 2021: Laptops, monitors, and more

Heading back to school is an exciting time for many but it can also be pretty expensive. Besides buying household items for your dorm and planning for fees and more, you also need to think about your technological needs. Did you struggle through the last year with a below-par laptop or tablet and realize how much you needed something better? This is the time to invest. Right now, you can buy an HP Chromebook from Walmart for just $229. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual price and it makes it for a very tempting proposition even for students on a tight budget. If you haven’t considered a Chromebook before, we’re going to tell you all about why this is the perfect back-to-school laptop for most users.