Evans County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Evans by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Evans The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Evans County in southeastern Georgia Screven County in southeastern Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, from south of Claxton, northward through Statesboro, and then into Sylvania. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen so far, with some isolated higher amounts. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Statesboro, Claxton, Brooklet, Hagan, Newington, Oliver, Register, Daisy, Bellville, Georgia Southern, Leefield, Denmark, Dover, Nevils, Captolo, Hunters, Pretoria, Grimshaw, Mill Creek Park and Mill Creek Regional Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

