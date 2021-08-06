Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laramie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laramie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND WESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 334 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baldy Peak to near Pumpkin Vine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Laramie, Tie City Campground, Vedauwoo, Federal, Tie Siding, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Pumpkin Vine, Crystal Lake Campground, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Granite Springs Reservoir, North Crow Campground, Iron Mountain, Granite Springs Campground, Horse Creek, The Buttes and Yellow Pine Campground. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 307 and 349. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

