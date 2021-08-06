Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 08:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Garfield County through 400 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Castle, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt and Shoshone. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 97 and 128. Colorado 82 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

