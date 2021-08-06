Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Teton County through 400 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Teton Pass, or 10 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rendezvous Peak around 345 PM MDT. Teton Village around 350 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Phelps Lake and Moose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH