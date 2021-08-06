Cancel
New York City, NY

Analysis: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - An unexpectedly strong jobs number for July has bolstered the case for investors who believe Treasury yields will head higher over the rest of the year, potentially weighing on an equity rally that has taken stocks to record highs. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury, which...

Related
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are ramping up the search for stocks that could benefit from a potential splurge in infrastructure spending, as a $1 trillion bipartisan bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03/?enowpopup clears the Senate and heads to Congress later this year. Money managers snapping up shares of companies expected to benefit from...
Stockssacramentosun.com

Stocks mostly higher as recovery hopes offset virus, Fed woes

European and Asian stock markets mostly rose Tuesday as hopes for the long-term global outlook offset concern about the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing its vast financial support. Oil prices recovered from heavy losses on Monday that had been attributed to fears...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Extends Gains as Fed Taper Talk Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. Investors now await U.S. inflation data, with bets increasing on strong data that would push the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin asset tapering sooner than expected. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Gains 3% in Recovery Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Oil prices snapped a six-day losing streak as market participants took Covid worries and their potential impact on demand off their minds ahead of U.S. inventory data that is likely to show a weekly drawdown in stockpiles of crude, gasoline and diesel. New York-traded U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Marketswkzo.com

Dollar, U.S. yields gain, Asian shares held back by Delta worries

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar and U.S. yields extended gains in Asia on Wednesday, spurred by tapering talk, while Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street. The dollar index rose to its highest since mid July, gaining...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, But Stronger Dollar Caps Gains Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but a strengthening dollar and rising bond yields capping gains for the yellow metal. Gold futures inched up 0.12% to $1,733.85 by 11:42 PM ET (3:42 AM GMT). The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Wednesday and was near a three-week high.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Buoyed by U.S.’ Passage of Infrastructure Bill

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Wednesday morning. Gains remained modest as investors continued to assess the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and central bank asset tapering on the global economy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.56% by 9:32 PM ET (1:32 AM GMT) while South Korea’s KOSPI...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Dollar Hits 4-Month High Against Euro as Jobs Data Triggers Fed Tapering Bets

The dollar climbed against major currency pairs on Monday, briefly hitting a four-month high versus the euro, as investors encouraged by last week’s strong jobs report brought forward bets for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The greenback strengthened as much as $1.1742 against the euro, extending a 0.6...
Businessinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index holds steady ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar index held steady after the latest US inflation data. Analysts expect that the country’s inflation remained above 2%. The index rebounded after the strong employment data. The US dollar index (DXY) held steady as investors reflected on the stellar non-farm payrolls numbers and the upcoming US inflation...
Stocksetftrends.com

Growth ETFs Are Steady as Delta Fears Weigh on the Economy

U.S. markets wavered Monday, with growth stocks and related exchange traded funds slightly higher, as rising Covid-19 infections fueled concerns over the economic recovery and dragged on cyclical sectors. The energy sector was among the worst hit Monday due to higher coronavirus cases, especially in China, which raised fears of...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Low rates bet tops virus fears on Wall Street

* Energy biggest S&P sector decliner; healthcare leads. * Dollar edges up; gold, crude slide; bitcoin rallies. Aug 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. LOW RATES BET TOPS VIRUS FEARS...
Stocksfidelity.com

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as commodity losses weigh

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow index futures fell from record highs on Monday with oil stocks reeling from a more than 4% slump in crude prices on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in. Asia. . Oil and gas firms Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX) , Halliburton...
EconomyLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields rise on record job openings, Fed taper talk

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on. stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the. narrative of an improving labor market. highest level since July 16 at 1.324%, was last up 2.9 basis. points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of. 1.305% after...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Fed tapering moving closer and Delta variant fears weighs on oil prices

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the German economy is expected to show more optimism among analysts about current prospects of the German economy, while the uncertainty from COVID-19 virus mutations may temper the expectations component of the index. Fed's Mester (voter, hawkish) speaks at 16:00 CET. Following the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Gains as Early Tapering Expectations Grow

Investing.com -- The dollar pushed higher in early European trading Tuesday, as a series of strong jobs releases raised expectations of an early tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s massive monetary stimulus. At 1:55 AM ET (0555 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

