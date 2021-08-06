Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Rush hour traffic a nightmare as delays hit border

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo, NY (WBEN) Rush hour traffic in downtown Buffalo was anything but Friday, as slowdowns at the border caused the 190 north and parts of downtown to become parking lots. Agents from Canada Border Services Agency are holding a job action, called work to rule, which means they do their job to the letter of the law. "That means frequent inspections, where you have to pull over and have your car searched, more laptop inspections, and if you don't have everything you need, without lenience, you could be processed for rejection and turned back to the US," says attorney Jamie Fiegel.

