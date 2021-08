Regarding "VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers" (July 26): I have a 92-year-old friend, a wonderful, astute, vibrant, lady with whom I meet daily on Zoom. She lives in a nursing facility here in the St. Louis area. It seems the home either cannot, or will not, require its staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. As a result, even though every resident is vaccinated, the home is continually going into lockdown because staff members keep bringing the virus into the facility. They won't be vaccinated, and the residents sacrifice visitation rights for two weeks of their life each time.