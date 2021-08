Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new two-year contract with the club until the summer of 2023, taking his time with the club into a 16th and 17th season. Chiellini, who will shortly turn 37, has technically been a free agent since the start of July when his old contract expired. But following a heroic role captaining Italy to Euro 2020 glory, Juve have seen fit to offer him a new deal that will run until he is almost 39.