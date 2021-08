Considerations for incorporating adjuvant nivolumab into treatment plans for appropriate patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma based on early, recently presented data. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: This is a great discussion. I appreciate that, along with the plethora of data. The other big question is in the adjuvant setting before we go to metastatic disease. You mentioned before that we have some interesting data in the adjuvant setting. We have CheckMate 274, which showed statistically significant disease-free survival benefit with adjuvant nivolumab vs placebo. It was a positive trial. However, we haven’t yet seen overall survival data from that study. The FDA and EMA [European Medicines Agency] are still reviewing the data.