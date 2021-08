Remember in the old days where you would come home from school and boot up the home console? I am happy to say that playing on the big screen at the house is still relevant today. However, there seems to be a new or re-emerging trend going on with gaming as of late. The “portable console” era appears to be in full swing. The video game industry is focusing on taking your gaming anywhere you go. Not only from the comfort of your own home but on a train, plane, park, coffee shop, or anywhere.