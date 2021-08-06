Juventus consider Spain international as Demiral replacement

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, looks to be closing in on a move to Atalanta. Reports in Italy claimed last month that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus. But now it appears that he is on his way to Italian side Atalanta. According to Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta are closing in on the signing of Demiral on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for around 30 million euros.