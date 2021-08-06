Juventus consider Spain international as Demiral replacement
Juventus are claimed to be considering a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte this summer, having agreed a deal to allow Merih Demiral to join Atalanta. The 27 year-old decided to switch his international allegiances this summer having been overlooked on a number of occasions by France, and enjoyed a regular role for Spain as they reached the semi-final stages of Euro 2020, before being eliminated by Italy.www.yardbarker.com
