Tumamoc Hill will be closed to the public for several days starting at 10 p.m. Monday while the road winding up the popular destination undergoes some maintenance. The hill will reopen, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m., weather permitting, after the 1.5 mile paved hiking path has been resealed, according to a press release from the University of Arizona, which owns and operates the ecological reserve with Pima County.