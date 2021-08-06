Highly anticipated new Inner Loop food hall serves up soft opening plus hot shopping

Houston's new market hall has made its debut. Railway Heights Market began its soft opening this week. The latest project from Bravery Chef Hall operator Company of Nomads, Railway Heights Market offers customers approximately 25,000-square-feet of eating, drinking, and shopping. The shopping component, which includes both traditional retail as well as grocery items and art, has prompted Company of Nomads to coin the term "market hall" for the venue. At opening, its vendors include eight restaurants, four retail shops, and Puncheon, Company of Nomads partner Shepard Ross’ wine bar. They restaurants consist of: