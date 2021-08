There’s something about having an ice-cold beer after a workout that just feels rewarding. Sure, the calories consumed might offset any kind of fitness gain made during the workout, and alcohol in the bloodstream isn’t exactly the best thing in the world for repairing muscle fibers damaged while exercising, but there are days where that simply doesn’t matter. It’s all about enjoying life and, at least you can feel comfortable knowing you’ve burned enough calories for a beer or two to not latch onto any of those stubborn spots you have. Plus, after this last year, we’ve all had, enjoying a beer with friends, both new and old, is an activity that needs to be experienced.