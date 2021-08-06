Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, OH

Child Support Awareness Month in Clinton County

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton County Board of Commissioners proclaimed August as “Child Support Awareness Month”. According to the proclamation information, there are about 3,330 child support cases in Clinton County. Pictured are the commissioners and staffers with the Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) and its Child Support Unit. Among the JFS workers pictured are Amanda Barrera, Shannon Lay, Nancy Boggs, Jill Lieurance, Diana Hanshell, Jenna Weisflock, Sarah Nelson, and Nicole Rodman.

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Clinton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Services#Jfs#Child Support Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy