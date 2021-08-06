Child Support Awareness Month in Clinton County

Clinton County Board of Commissioners proclaimed August as “Child Support Awareness Month”. According to the proclamation information, there are about 3,330 child support cases in Clinton County. Pictured are the commissioners and staffers with the Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) and its Child Support Unit. Among the JFS workers pictured are Amanda Barrera, Shannon Lay, Nancy Boggs, Jill Lieurance, Diana Hanshell, Jenna Weisflock, Sarah Nelson, and Nicole Rodman.