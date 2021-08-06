Cancel
Charles City, IA

Charles City Drive-in Movie Can’t Avoid The Weather

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth attempt by Main Street Charles City to host their Pop-up Drive-in Movie Night is meeting the same fate as the previous three tries. Tomorrow night’s showing of “The Goonies” in the high school parking lot has been cancelled due to the threat of severe weather. The event had already been cancelled three times previously due to inclement weather while the majority of the summer has been dry. Chamber Executive Director Mark Wicks says, tongue in cheek, if you need rain, just ask them.

