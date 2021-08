Billie Eilish is set to claim the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Happier Than Ever. Happier Than Ever – the title track from Billie’s newly-released second album – is at Number 12 on today's Official Chart: First Look, and if it stays on course will become Billie Eilish’s 10th Top 20 hit in the UK, and fifth Top 40 this year alone. See Billie Eilish's full Official Chart history here.