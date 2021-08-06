Cancel
Monaco held by visiting Nantes 1-1 in French league opener

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONACO (AP) -- Monaco was frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league's season-opening game on Friday. Desperate defending earned the visitor a point as Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved from Aurelien Tchouameni as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area. Monaco finished third last season and...

