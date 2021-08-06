Iowa Grain Bin Turned Cozy Airbnb Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

One of the best parts of Airbnbs is that people get creative, and you have the opportunity to stay in some incredible places that have never crossed your mind. In Le Mars, Iowa, one crew transformed a grain bin into a cozy Airbnb that you and your family can use to relax in! It is pretty incredible how this grain bin was transformed into an Airbnb, so if you are looking to take a road trip, you may want to put the Grain Bin Lodge at the top of your adventure destination list.