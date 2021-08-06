Cancel
Rochester, MN

Iowa Grain Bin Turned Cozy Airbnb Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best parts of Airbnbs is that people get creative, and you have the opportunity to stay in some incredible places that have never crossed your mind. In Le Mars, Iowa, one crew transformed a grain bin into a cozy Airbnb that you and your family can use to relax in! It is pretty incredible how this grain bin was transformed into an Airbnb, so if you are looking to take a road trip, you may want to put the Grain Bin Lodge at the top of your adventure destination list.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://quickcountry.com
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Just Posted a Sad Update

If you've been following the case of the Colorado marmot who unknowingly stowed away on a trip back to Minnesota, we have some sad news for you. Everyone always likes to see a happy ending, but that's not always possible. Especially when you're a wildlife rehabilitation center here in Minnesota (that'd be the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville or WRC, btw) and you're trying to help a displaced rodent who mistakenly hitched a ride here to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

The 90s were Minnesota's decade, the North Stars were at the top of their game in 91, the Twins won the World Series that year, and there were these things you wore called ZUBAZ and they too were Minnesotan. Now flash-forward to today and the retro looks are coming back, as is ZUBAZ, but in a little bit of a twist, the zebra-style striped pant makers have teamed up with Back Channel Brewing to create a ZUBAZ beer. Check out the hype video!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

How to Score Limited Edition Sweet Martha’s Cookies Lip Balm at the Minnesota State Fair

We are less than 20 days away from the Great Minnesota Get-Together and I'm so pumped! All of the people watching, seeing all of the amazing projects, and of course, all of the food, including Sweet Martha's Cookies. Sweet Martha's Cookies actually announced just a few days ago that they are going to have a special, limited-edition lip balm available at the Minnesota State Fair this year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Airport Just Named One of Top 100 in the World

A popular airport here in Minnesota has just ranked as one of the world's best!. If someone asked you how many airports are there in the world today, how many would you guess there are? I didn't know myself, but according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Traffic Report, there are 17,678 commercial airports in the world right now.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

How ‘Bout Them Apples? Apple Shortage Expected in MN This Fall

As the calendar turns to the month of August, and the first preseason NFL is slated to be played later this week, it's only natural that some people will begin to think about fall. Minnesota has plenty to offer in the fall season, but one staple, apple picking, might be hard to find this year, and you can blame, what is expected to be a shortage of apples in Minnesota on the drought.
Wanamingo, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

What Do You Get Someone Turning 100? Wanamingo Salutes Centenarian On Her Birthday

Say someone you know is coming up on a milestone birthday, what do you get them? My mom held a 'funeral' for my dad when he turned 50, this year he turned 60 and she littered the lawn with lawn ornaments. But what do you get someone who has seen and done a lot, AND is turning 100? The City of Wanamingo took a great approach, they saluted the now 100 year and 2 days old Wilma Satren on Wednesday on their Facebook page, which was pretty cool. Check it out!

