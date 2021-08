ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men charged in the deaths of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers will enter a plea on Friday, according to court documents. The filing, entered in Jones County District Court, said that Thomas Woodard, Jr., would enter a plea at the hearing on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. Woodard will appear in person for the hearing. It was not made clear what he would be pleading in the order setting a date and time for the hearing.