CRASH: Autodrive has been revealed for Switch. The game, a murder mystery visual novel, is set to release on the eShop on August 31. As a short and sweet story (three or four hours, according to the developer) in a sci-fi environment, CRASH: Autodrive looks like an excellent way to spend a rainy afternoon – provided its plot is up to snuff. Check out the trailer below to see how the game looks in action, and read on for a little more description of the game.