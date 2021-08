Studio Nightcap has announced that murder mystery visual novel CRASH: Autodrive is arriving on Switch next month. Check out an overview and trailer below. CRASH: Autodrive is a narrative adventure set in the near future where nobody drives and self-driving Autocabs rule the city streets. It’s just a normal day when four strangers get into an Autocab, but they are quickly thrust into danger when the car impossibly hits a cyclist. When they exit the car, they discover they all know the victim and they all have a motive for murder! Even the car’s artificial intelligence!